Chili in Lindenhurst

Lindenhurst restaurants
Lindenhurst restaurants that serve chili

Pigs on a Wing

272 North Wellwood ave, Lindenhurst

Beef Chili$12.00
Chicken Chili$10.00
one pound of buffalo chicken chili
Chili Cheese Fries$15.00
Chicken chili, Melted Cheese Sauce, Bacon & Scallions
Restoration Kitchen & Cocktails

49 East Hoffman Ave, Lindenhurst

Avg 4.7 (611 reviews)
Takeout
Chili Stuffed Pepper App$16.00
House beef chili, stuffed inside a jumbo red bell pepper and topped with melted mozzarella cheese
Beef Chili Skillet$16.00
House made beef and vegetable chili, topped with cheddar cheese, sour cream and fresh chives
Chili Skillet App$17.00
House made beef and vegetable chili in a sizzling skillet topped with melted cheddar cheese, fresh scallions and sour cream. Served with a side of fresh corn tortillas
