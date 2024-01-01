Chili in Lindenhurst
Lindenhurst restaurants that serve chili
Pigs on a Wing
272 North Wellwood ave, Lindenhurst
|Beef Chili
|$12.00
|Chicken Chili
|$10.00
one pound of buffalo chicken chili
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$15.00
Chicken chili, Melted Cheese Sauce, Bacon & Scallions
Restoration Kitchen & Cocktails
49 East Hoffman Ave, Lindenhurst
|Chili Stuffed Pepper App
|$16.00
House beef chili, stuffed inside a jumbo red bell pepper and topped with melted mozzarella cheese
|Beef Chili Skillet
|$16.00
House made beef and vegetable chili, topped with cheddar cheese, sour cream and fresh chives
|Chili Skillet App
|$17.00
House made beef and vegetable chili in a sizzling skillet topped with melted cheddar cheese, fresh scallions and sour cream. Served with a side of fresh corn tortillas