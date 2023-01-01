Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cookies in
Lindenhurst
/
Lindenhurst
/
Cookies
Lindenhurst restaurants that serve cookies
Restoration Kitchen & Cocktails
49 East Hoffman Ave, Lindenhurst
Avg 4.7
(611 reviews)
Cookie Dough Jar
$10.00
More about Restoration Kitchen & Cocktails
Dominicks pizza and pasta - 308 35th street
308 35th street, Lindenhurst
No reviews yet
Rainbow Cookie Cake
$5.00
More about Dominicks pizza and pasta - 308 35th street
