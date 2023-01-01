Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Lindenhurst

Lindenhurst restaurants
Lindenhurst restaurants that serve cookies

Restoration Kitchen & Cocktails image

 

Restoration Kitchen & Cocktails

49 East Hoffman Ave, Lindenhurst

Avg 4.7 (611 reviews)
Takeout
Cookie Dough Jar$10.00
More about Restoration Kitchen & Cocktails
Dominicks pizza and pasta image

 

Dominicks pizza and pasta - 308 35th street

308 35th street, Lindenhurst

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rainbow Cookie Cake$5.00
More about Dominicks pizza and pasta - 308 35th street

