Go
Toast

Lindley Park Filling Station

Come in and enjoy!

2201 Walker Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

The Greenway$9.50
Fried green tomatoes topped with herb mayo, sharp cheddar, and lettuce on texas toast.
Rolling Road$10.50
Classic Reuben with corned beef, sauerkraut, 1000 island, and swiss on marble rye.
Madison Ave$9.95
Smoked turkey with granny smith apples, and honey walnut cream cheese on a croissant.
The Lindell$11.95
Angus burger topped with sharp cheddar, bacon, caramelized onion, ranch, lettuce, and tomato on a potato roll.
Brice Street$10.50
Roast beef topped off with caramelized onions, provolone, and rosemary mayo on a baguette.
The Berkshire$12.25
Angus meatloaf, provolone, mushrooms, fried onions, and chipotle ketchup.
The Amesbury$10.50
Grilled chicken, grilled pineapple, mild cheddar, tomatoes, spinach and basil aioli.
The Beechwood$12.95
Salmon, tomatoes, feta, parmesan, lettuce, and Caesar dressing.
Chapman Street$11.95
Angus burger topped off with pimento cheese and bacon on a potato roll.
The Longview$12.95
Grilled salmon, goat cheese, walnuts, red onions, tomatoes, and baby spinach with basil poppyseed dressing on the side.
See full menu

Location

2201 Walker Ave

Greensboro NC

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sticks and Stones

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Fishbones

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Wahoo's Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Scrambled Southern Diner

No reviews yet

In The Heart Of Greensboro’s Historical Neighborhood, Lindley Park, Scrambled Has Become A Favorite Eclectic Southern Diner. Local Area Farmers And North Carolina Products Are Found Throughout The Menu. Breakfast Available All Day And Additional Lunch Menu Beginning At 11am, Featuring Blue Plate Specials Monday Thru Friday. And Don't Forget To Ask About Our House Made Desserts. Our Vegetable Infused Vodka Bloody Mary’s, Multiple Variations Of Mimosa, Draft Beer Selections, And Seasonal Cocktails Are Also Another Reason Why We Have Become “The Little Gem On Spring Garden Street”.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston