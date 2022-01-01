Go
Lindo Mexico Grill & Seafood

7209 Central Avenue Northeast

Popular Items

Large Nachos$10.99
Homemade tortilla chips smothered in beans, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and your choice of meat
Enchiladas$14.99
Two cheese enchiladas served with rice and beans. upgrade to chicken or beef for 1.99
Coctel de Camaron$14.99
Fresh shrimp cocktial served with homemade clamato juice and pico de gallo, cilantro, cucumbers, and avocado
Chips, Salsa, and Queso$3.99
Ceviche de Camaron$15.99
Shrimp with lime juice, tomatoes, jalapeno, cilantro
Fajitas$15.99
Beef, chicken, or mix grilled with tomatoes, bell peppers, and onions
Taco A La Carte$3.25
Carne Asada$16.99
Grilled mexican steak with seasoning served with rice and beans
Tacos$11.99
Three tacos served with a side of guacamole, cilantro, lettuce, onions, and a side of charro beans
Caldo de Res$11.99
Traditional beef soup
Location

7209 Central Avenue Northeast

Albuquerque NM

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
