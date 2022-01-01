Lindon restaurants you'll love

Lindon restaurants
Toast
  /
  Lindon

Burger
Burgers
Caterers
Zulu Grille image

 

Zulu Grille

2951 West Clubhouse Drive, Lehi

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken bowl$11.99
Grilled Piri Piri chicken, grilled corn, arugula, avocado, cucumber, Piri Piri aioli. Served over African yellow rice.
Sweet potato wedges$4.99
Chicken wrap$13.99
Grilled Piri Piri chicken, Muenster cheese, caramelized onions, arugula, avocado, Piri Piri aioli. Served on a golden whole wheat tortilla. Served with tri-colored potatoes. Add bacon for 99¢.
Marley's Gourmet Sliders image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Marley's Gourmet Sliders

555 S. Geneva Rd, Lindon

Avg 4.6 (1161 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Rickster$4.00
Hamburger slider with bacon, grilled onion, blue cheese, lettuce, and tomato
Filet$8.00
4oz filet mignon slider with lettuce, mayo, and grilled onions
Killer$4.00
Spicy breaded chicken slider with lettuce, tomato, and chipotle mayo
53 Catering image

 

53 Catering

555 S Geneva Rd., Lindon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Provo

