Lindon restaurants you'll love

Zulu Grille
2951 West Clubhouse Drive, Lehi
|Popular items
|Chicken bowl
|$11.99
Grilled Piri Piri chicken, grilled corn, arugula, avocado, cucumber, Piri Piri aioli. Served over African yellow rice.
|Sweet potato wedges
|$4.99
|Chicken wrap
|$13.99
Grilled Piri Piri chicken, Muenster cheese, caramelized onions, arugula, avocado, Piri Piri aioli. Served on a golden whole wheat tortilla. Served with tri-colored potatoes. Add bacon for 99¢.
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Marley's Gourmet Sliders
555 S. Geneva Rd, Lindon
|Popular items
|Rickster
|$4.00
Hamburger slider with bacon, grilled onion, blue cheese, lettuce, and tomato
|Filet
|$8.00
4oz filet mignon slider with lettuce, mayo, and grilled onions
|Killer
|$4.00
Spicy breaded chicken slider with lettuce, tomato, and chipotle mayo