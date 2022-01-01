Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken tenders in
Lindon
/
Lindon
/
Chicken Tenders
Lindon restaurants that serve chicken tenders
Zulu Grille
2951 West Clubhouse Drive, Lehi
No reviews yet
Crispy chicken strips + choice of side and kids drink
$8.99
More about Zulu Grille
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Marley's Gourmet Sliders
555 S. Geneva Rd, Lindon
Avg 4.6
(1161 reviews)
Chicken Tenders
$7.50
More about Marley's Gourmet Sliders
