Chicken tenders in Lindon

Lindon restaurants
Lindon restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Crispy chicken strips + choice of side and kids drink image

 

Zulu Grille

2951 West Clubhouse Drive, Lehi

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy chicken strips + choice of side and kids drink$8.99
More about Zulu Grille
2a42bfca-98fb-48b4-959b-14cb6dd198c9 image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Marley's Gourmet Sliders

555 S. Geneva Rd, Lindon

Avg 4.6 (1161 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Tenders$7.50
More about Marley's Gourmet Sliders
Map

Map

