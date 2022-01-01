Go
Toast

Lindy's Diner

Come on in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS

19 Gilbo Ave • $

Avg 3.9 (332 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Seating
Table Service
Parking
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

19 Gilbo Ave

Keene NH

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Works Cafe

No reviews yet

Delicious sandwiches on artisan bread or New York-style bagels. Humanely raised, hormone- and antibiotic-free meats. Local eggs from cage-free chickens. Hormone- and antibiotic-free milk and cream cheese. Fresh salads. Real-fruit or veggie smoothies. Thoughtfully sourced and made-from-scratch since 1988.

Margarita's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Luca's Mediterranean Cafe

No reviews yet

Casual Fine Dining At Its Best

Cafe Services

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston