Lindy's Restaurant, Banquets, Beach Club & Marina
Lindy's is a family owned and operated restaurant, banquet, beach club and marina located on Bangs Lake in Wauconda, IL.
Three generations and more than 55 years later Lindy’s is still in operation. As a family, we continue to commit ourselves to keeping the Lindy’s spirit alive for many generations to come.
We are located at 115 Park and Main Streets in downtown Wauconda with a beautiful view of Bangs Lake. Lindy's opens daily at 11:00 am. In the summer months there is live music on our beach deck, so come out and enjoy daily food and drink SPECIALS and our waterfront location!
We also offer Lindy's Curbside and Pierside TOGO. Get your food and beverage without ever leaving the comfort of your car or boat!
Go to lindyslanding.com to place your order and when you arrive to pick it up, park in our designated Curbside To-Go parking spot right in the front of the building and we will run it to your car. Or Call 847.526.9789 to place your order!
115 Park Street
Popular Items
Location
115 Park Street
Wauconda IL
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Strawberry Moon
Come in and enjoy!
Middleton's on Main
Middleton's on Main is an Irish/American gastropub specializing in fresh seafood, steaks and craft beers.
SLYCE Coal Fired Pizza Company - Wauconda
Pizza is our Passion! Specialty pizzas cooked to order in our coal fired oven, salads & small plates plus beer, wine and cocktails served in a low-lit, casual-chic setting.
Side Lot Brewery
Wauconda's Only Brew Pub featuring rotating draft beers, a unique food menu, brunch, and events.