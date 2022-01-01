Go
Lindy's Restaurant, Banquets, Beach Club & Marina

Lindy's is a family owned and operated restaurant, banquet, beach club and marina located on Bangs Lake in Wauconda, IL.
Three generations and more than 55 years later Lindy’s is still in operation. As a family, we continue to commit ourselves to keeping the Lindy’s spirit alive for many generations to come.
We are located at 115 Park and Main Streets in downtown Wauconda with a beautiful view of Bangs Lake. Lindy's opens daily at 11:00 am. In the summer months there is live music on our beach deck, so come out and enjoy daily food and drink SPECIALS and our waterfront location!
We also offer Lindy's Curbside and Pierside TOGO. Get your food and beverage without ever leaving the comfort of your car or boat!
Go to lindyslanding.com to place your order and when you arrive to pick it up, park in our designated Curbside To-Go parking spot right in the front of the building and we will run it to your car. Or Call 847.526.9789 to place your order!

115 Park Street

Popular Items

Dinner Friday Fish Fry$17.00
baked or fried cod, fried or boiled potatoes, coleslaw, spicy tartar sauce
Chicken Club$15.00
grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, pepper jack, lettuce, tomato, onion, chipotle aioli, classic bun
Build Your Own Burger$11.00
8 oz angus beef patty, leaf lettuce, tomato, and red onion on a classic bun
Kid's Cheeseburger$7.00
choice of fries, chips, apples, goldfish, sweet potato tots, or seasonal vegetable (+$1). All kid's meals come with a drink
Classic 65$13.00
8 oz angus beef patty, white cheddar, leaf lettuce, tomato, red onion, classic bun
Cheese Curds$11.00
beer-battered with spicy ranch
South Pacific Fish & Chips$19.00
beer battered tempura barramundi, fries, bang bang sauce, and sweet-chili vinaigrette for dipping
Cali Wrap$13.00
turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, ranch, cheddar jack, tomato wrap
LL Chopped$15.00
grilled chicken, bacon, romaine, tomato, red onion, black bean and corn salsa, cheddar jack, tortilla strips, ranch
Location

115 Park Street

Wauconda IL

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
