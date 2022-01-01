Go
Lineage Brewing

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

2971 N High St • $$

Avg 4.5 (214 reviews)

Popular Items

Verklärte Nacht: Amber Lager$9.00
Spaceship #6 IPA$12.00
Banh Mi$12.00
Savory in house pastry dough filled with Vietnamese inspired meat balls. Served with cilantro mayo, pickled carrots and kettle chips.
Channing Tater$8.50
Chilly Bin: NZ Pilsner$8.50
Grilled Cheese$12.00
Savory in house pastry dough filled with provolone and Ohio goat cheddar cheese. Served with Tomato bisque and kettle chips.
Whole Pizza$25.00
13 x17 inch Grandma style pan pizza. made with our house made dough and sauce. If requesting toppings on half, please select that option.
Whole Pizzas take 25-30 minutes.
Imperial Saison$9.00
Piece of Pizza$6.00
1 square piece of our Grandma style pan pizza. Served with house marinara.
Braised Pork Nachos$10.00
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

2971 N High St

Columbus OH

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
