Linear Restaurant

Modern American restaurant with river front dining.

SOUPS • SALADS • STEAKS

1001 Monroe NW • $$

Avg 4.6 (988 reviews)

Popular Items

Kids Mac & Cheese$5.00
Radiator noodles, sharp cheddar, grand cru gruyere, applewood smoked cheddar
Ras El Hanout$18.00
grilled cauliflower, sweet potato, blistered cherry tomato, cashew herb crema
Toasted Ravioli$9.00
fontina, spinach, parmesan, smoked tomato vinaigrette
Grilled Swordfish$26.00
bamboo rice, roasted eggplant, yellow squash, king trumpet mushroom, purple cabbage purée, mojo
Scallop Black Risotto$28.00
tomato, peas, carrot, radish, bonito flakes
Waygu Flank Steak$27.00
delft blue cheese, carrot, zucchini, fingerling potato, glacé
Spinach Coconut Salad$13.00
papaya, cucumber, spiced macadamia nuts, puffed rice, honey mascarpone, white balsamic
Toasted Focaccia Bread$6.00
daily compound butter
Caesar Salad$8.00
parmesan, red onion, soft boiled egg, romaine, focaccia croutons, house made caesar dressing
S'mores Trifle$6.00
chocolate pudding, honey marshmallow fluff, graham cracker crumbles
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1001 Monroe NW

Grand Rapids MI

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

Sandy Point Beach House - Grand Rapids

No reviews yet

Critically acclaimed fine dining, prime burgers and fresh seafood in a truly "beach house' atmosphere -connected to StreetEats food truck court

City Built Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Grand Rapids Garage Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Runs a good party

Two Scotts Barbecue

No reviews yet

TWO SCOTTS BARBECUE offers authentic barbecue, smoked in-house daily with homemade sides and sauces. Featuring draft root beer and weekly specials!

