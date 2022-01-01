Go
Linger Longer Lounge

6262 Maine Street

Popular Items

Carnivore- All Meat
Moose Bread
Garlic cheesy pizza pie.
Battered Mushrooms$6.25
Grizzly Platter$13.00
Zucchini wedges, hot wings, battered mushrooms, poppers, fried cheese and onion rings. Served with a side of spicy ranch and marinara sauce.
Ranch
Supreme
Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Italian sausage, black olives, onions, green peppers, mushrooms.
Finger steak Basket$10.50
Chicken Tender Basket
Fajita Chicken
White sauce, chicken, bacon, spinach, tomatoes.
Build Your Own
Location

6262 Maine Street

Spirit Lake ID

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
