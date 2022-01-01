Go
Asian Fusion
Bars & Lounges

Ling's Wok Shop

Open today 10:00 AM - 11:00 PM

No reviews yet

20511 N Hayden Rd

Scottsdale, AZ 85255

Popular Items

Chicken Lettuce Wraps$11.50
water chestnuts, onions, lemon grass, thai basil, cilantro
Shanghai Noodz
fresh vegetables, mushrooms, yakisoba noodles, savory garlic sauce
Korean Cauliflower$8.50
sesame-soy glaze, gochujang aioli
Buddha's Belly
mushrooms, onions, asparagus, green beans, radish, thai basil, traditional stir-fry sauce
Cashew Stir-Fry
spinach, snap peas, red bell peppers, onions, cashews, garlic sauce
The Mandarin$15.50
crispy chicken, heirloom carrots, broccoli, citrus-chili sauce
New Wave Pad Thai$16.50
shrimp, chicken, egg, fresh vegetables, peanuts, rice noodles, sweet tamarind-chili sauce
Uncle Fu's Fried Rice
chopped vegetables, jasmine rice, egg, secret sauce
Kung Pao
onions, red bell peppers, broccoli, dried chilies, peanuts, spicy chili-soy
Steamed Dumplings$12.00
All hours

Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

20511 N Hayden Rd, Scottsdale AZ 85255

