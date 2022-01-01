Go
Toast

Peche

We focus on all varieties of fabulous seafood from the Gulf along with local farms.

800 Magazine St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Smoked Tuna Dip$9.00
House smoked tuna mixed in mayonnaise, sour cream, hot sauce, celery and herbs. Served with saltines
Seafood Gumbo$11.00
Dark roux gumbo featuring shrimp, oysters and roasted okra. Served with rice and scallions.
Fried brussels sprouts w/ chili vinegar$8.00
Deep fried and tossed with chili vinegar, red onion and parsley.
Hushpuppies$6.00
Fried cornmeal batter. Served with honey butter.
Brabant potatoes$6.00
Diced potatoes that are fried to order. Tossed in cajun seasoning. Served with aioli.
Fried bread w/ sea salt$5.00
Buttery bread dough that's fried and finished with honey butter and sea salt.
Baked Drum$29.00
Pan seared Drum fillet served in a mushroom broth with fried, sweet potato calas.
Spicy ground shrimp + noodles$15.00
A little spicy. Ground shrimp cooked with house made curry, chicken stock. Chili vinegar. Tossed with house made fettucini and basil.
Louisiana Shrimp Roll$14.00
Poached gulf shrimp salad served on a butter-griddled house made roll. Topped with romaine.
Fish Sticks w/ NOLA Brewing beer batter$14.00
Mississippi catfish battered in NOLA beer batter and deep fried. Served with house made tartar sauce and lemon.
See full menu

Location

800 Magazine St

New Orleans LA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Barcadia New Orleans

No reviews yet

Our waitstaff is as friendly as pecan-pie, and check out our face-melting, award-winning gourmet burgers, along with tasty apps, salad, and sandwiches. The only thing missing is a nap-time towel … because you may not want to leave this place.

Johnny Sanchez Food Truck

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Lucy's Retired Surfers Bar and Restaurant

No reviews yet

Lucy’s Retired Surfers Bar & Restaurant aims to provide a laid-back, beach vibe complete with the coldest drinks and hottest menu around since 1985!

Cleo's Mediterranean Cuisine

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston