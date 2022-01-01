Go
Toast

LINKS

Welcome to LINKS. We are an original chef inspired farm to table breakfast and lunch restaurant

5619 Utica Ridge Road Suite 300

No reviews yet

Popular Items

LINKS Breakfast Sandwich$13.00
Choice of two eggs, sausage patties, American cheese, and chipotle mayo
Sourdough Waffle$11.25
Made from scratch sourdough waffle, sweet cream butter, local real maple syrup (2oz) Served with two thick cut slices of bacon
Home Fries$4.25
LINKS Classic$11.25
Two eggs, choice of thick cut bacon or country sausage links served with toast choice of home-fries or hash browns.
Orange Juice Large$5.75
BLT Sandwich$13.25
Thick- cut bacon, iceberg lettuce, tomato on toasted multigrain bread with Dukes mayo
Griddle Cakes$10.25
Three made from scratch sourdough cakes. Sweet cream butter and local real maple syrup. (2oz).
Links Smash Burger$13.50
Two house ground beef patties, aged cheddar, LINKS sauce, pickled onion, lettuce, tomato, half a sour dill pickle on a brioche bun.
Avocado Toast$12.75
Marinated heirloom tomatoes , avocado, sunny side up eggs, sea salt on sourdough or multigrain bread.
Root Veggie Hash$13.25
Roasted root vegetables, asparagus, sautéed kale, eggs your way, smoked paprika hollandaise
See full menu

Location

5619 Utica Ridge Road Suite 300

Davenport IA

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Barrel House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy! Providing upscale tavern food with something for everyone. From our gourmet burgers, to specials like firecracker shrimp salad. Your sure to fall in love and be coming back for more!

5ive Cities Brewing

No reviews yet

We specialize in meticulously crafted aromatic beer for the adventurous spirit. Located in Northwest Bettendorf, Iowa our array of high-end liquor and wine is sure to suit even the non-beer lovers.

Central Standard - Bettendorf

No reviews yet

We specialize in exciting and innovative craft beer, cocktails, and food in a unique urban setting!

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0390

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston