LinSan SoulFood

Come eat some good Soul Food and Seafood and make sure you come to the Brunch every Sunday OK...

Popular Items

5 Chees Mac & Cheese$4.99
Fried Fish$15.99
Collard Greens w/ Turkey Neckbones$4.99
Collard Greens w/ Turkey Neckbones$6.99
Shrimp Fried Rice$16.99
Candie Yams$6.99
Fried Chicken Legs$12.99
"1" Talipia w/ Mac & cheese/Collard Greens$13.99
Crab Cake$12.99
Fried Lamb Chops$17.99
330 High Street

MORGANTOWN WV

Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
