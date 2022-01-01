Linthicum Heights restaurants you'll love
Linthicum Heights's top cuisines
Must-try Linthicum Heights restaurants
More about G&M Restaurant
PASTA • SEAFOOD • PASTRY • BALTI • STEAKS
G&M Restaurant
804 N Hammonds Ferry Rd, Linthicum Height
|Popular items
|Uncooked 8oz Crab Cake
|$30.00
|Single Crab Cake Platter
|$30.00
|8oz Crab Cake Sandwich
|$28.00
More about Carmelo's
Carmelo's
419 South Camp Meade Rd, Linthicum Height
|Popular items
|Lg Caesar Salad
|$6.99
Add grilled chicken, meatballs or sausage $3.99 Add salmon $6.99 or grilled shrimp $5.49
|14" New York Style Large
|$11.99
Round, thin crust with cheese.
|16" New York Style X-Large
|$12.99
Round, thin crust with cheese.