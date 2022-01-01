Linthicum Heights restaurants you'll love

Must-try Linthicum Heights restaurants

G&M Restaurant image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • PASTRY • BALTI • STEAKS

G&M Restaurant

804 N Hammonds Ferry Rd, Linthicum Height

Avg 4.4 (9 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Uncooked 8oz Crab Cake$30.00
Single Crab Cake Platter$30.00
8oz Crab Cake Sandwich$28.00
More about G&M Restaurant
Carmelo's image

 

Carmelo's

419 South Camp Meade Rd, Linthicum Height

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Lg Caesar Salad$6.99
Add grilled chicken, meatballs or sausage $3.99 Add salmon $6.99 or grilled shrimp $5.49
14" New York Style Large$11.99
Round, thin crust with cheese.
16" New York Style X-Large$12.99
Round, thin crust with cheese.
More about Carmelo's
Maiwand Kabob image

CHICKEN

Maiwand Kabob

839 Elkridge Landing Rd, Linthicum Height

Avg 4.5 (3282 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Kabob$13.99
BEEF/CHICKEN$18.99
LAMB & CHICKEN$18.99
More about Maiwand Kabob
