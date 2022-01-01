Lion & Lamb Coffee Roasters

Le Café - Costa Mesa

No reviews yet

Here at Le Café, we strive to provide a warm and welcoming atmosphere with an extensive and eclectic menu that will satisfy many different palates. While we have a Californian-Mediterranean feel, we still provide a great deal of popular deli fare made fresh in house.

Our philosophy and mission are quite simple; provide quality food at a competitive price in a timely manner. We believe that if you start with the finest ingredients then you will finish with a tasty ending!

We can't wait to serve you!

