Lionheart Coffee Company - SW Watson
Come in and enjoy!
4590 SW Watson Ave
Location
4590 SW Watson Ave
Beaverton OR
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Sizzle Pie
Come in and enjoy!
The Sudra
Plant-based Indian-inspired food located on Restaurant Row in Beaverton, Oregon!
Big's Chicken - Beaverton
At Big's Chicken, our specialty is Alabama-style chicken that's smoked, then slathered in a white barbecue sauce that we like to call "white gold." We like to think the perfectly crisped chicken is best enjoyed alongside our house-made coleslaw and signature Jo-Jos—and we have a feeling you'll agree.
Montage A La Cart 3
Come in and enjoy!