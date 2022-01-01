Lions Den Coffee Shop - Southington

Hop Haus

No reviews yet

"Hop Häus Is an upbeat Gastropub featuring farm to fork American eat’s. Our tap list is focused around hard to find top rated craft beer from across the country.

Book us for your special event, join us for a casual dinner or just stop in to enjoy yourself in our beer garden.

If you’re looking for something different, than you’re looking for Hop Häus."

Owner: Michael Miller

