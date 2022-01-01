Go
Lions Den Coffee Shop - Southington

Classic Italian style coffee shop with fine pastries.

57 West Main Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Cinnamon Twist$3.25
Iced Nutella Latte
Iced Coffee
Our medium roast Iced Coffee is a smooth blend with subtle notes of chocolate, caramel, and raspberry.
Nutella Latte
Caramel Latte
Cappuccino$3.50
Our most traditional take on Italian coffee. A cappuccino is a shot of espresso finshed off with steamed milk and sevrved in a 6oz cup.
Classic Latte
Iced Caramel Latte
Iced Latte
Cold Brew
Made with our private label coffee to give you a thick body and notes of milk chocolate.
See full menu

Location

57 West Main Street

Plantsville CT

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

