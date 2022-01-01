Pizza
Lions & Tigers & Squares Detroit Pizza - Chelsea
Open today 10:30 AM - 3:00 AM
No reviews yet
268 W. 23rd Street
New York, NY 10011
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Location
268 W. 23rd Street, New York NY 10011
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Maman
Cafe & Bakery
Frying Pan NYC
Open Daily from 11:30 am to 10:30 pm (weather dependant). Online Ordering available upon request. Serving the Chelsea Waterfront since 1989.
Jibs
Come in and enjoy!
Blarney Stone - NYC
Come in and enjoy!