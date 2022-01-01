LiqrBox is a vibrant bar and lounge owned by BDG Hospitality Group and 8 Hospitality. The three-level 7,500 square foot space has an electric ambience fueled by rhythmic lighting and custom street-art inspired design. Known for its signature “adult” juice box cocktail, LiqrBox’s light-hearted food and beverage program offers adult versions of childhood favorites, from a decadent five cheese grilled cheese to gourmet pizza rolls.



873 N Orleans