LiqrBox
LiqrBox is a vibrant bar and lounge owned by BDG Hospitality Group and 8 Hospitality. The three-level 7,500 square foot space has an electric ambience fueled by rhythmic lighting and custom street-art inspired design. Known for its signature “adult” juice box cocktail, LiqrBox’s light-hearted food and beverage program offers adult versions of childhood favorites, from a decadent five cheese grilled cheese to gourmet pizza rolls.
873 N Orleans
Location
873 N Orleans
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|11:00 pm - 4:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|9:00 pm - 4:00 am
|Thursday
|9:00 pm - 4:00 am
|Friday
|9:00 pm - 4:00 am
|Saturday
|9:00 pm - 5:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Headquarters Beercade
Come in and enjoy!
DropShot
Come in and enjoy!
Trio Organic Eatery and Juice Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Doma
Come in and enjoy!