LiqrBox

LiqrBox is a vibrant bar and lounge owned by BDG Hospitality Group and 8 Hospitality. The three-level 7,500 square foot space has an electric ambience fueled by rhythmic lighting and custom street-art inspired design. Known for its signature “adult” juice box cocktail, LiqrBox’s light-hearted food and beverage program offers adult versions of childhood favorites, from a decadent five cheese grilled cheese to gourmet pizza rolls.

873 N Orleans

Location

873 N Orleans

Chicago IL

Sunday11:00 pm - 4:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday9:00 pm - 4:00 am
Thursday9:00 pm - 4:00 am
Friday9:00 pm - 4:00 am
Saturday9:00 pm - 5:00 am
