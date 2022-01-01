Go
Lisa G's

Home-cooked, heart-felt, and sometimes quirky America food and drink, with influences from across the world, Lisa G's is a local hangout as well as a tourist oasis 'off the beaten path' of main street. Always friendly, always fresh, always fun, always dog friendly, and always located on the Chubb River with plenty of outdoor seating (even in the winter)!

6125 Sentinel Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.00
crispy chicken, spicy mayo, coleslaw, tomato, onion, house sweet & spicy pickles, bun
Shrimp Tacos$15.00
breaded and fried baby shrimp, sweet thai chili sauce, greens, spicy mayo, pineapple salsa, flour tortilla
Half Order$8.00
Chicken Parmesan$18.00
thin & crispy chicken, marinara, mozzarella, spaghetti, walnut pesto
Fish-N-Fries$15.00
fried haddock, garlic-scallion fries, caper-dill tartar, coleslaw, lemon
Large Lemon Caesar Salad$11.00
romaine, lemon, garlic, oil, house-made croutons, and parmesan
Burgermeister$12.00
beef patty cooked to your liking with LTO... and whatever else ya' want!
Cheese Treat$12.00
broiled feta, spicy brown sugar marinade, arugula, jalapenos, grilled bread
Full Order$15.00
Large Goat Cheese Salad$14.00
mixed greens, fresh goat cheese, almonds, blueberries, balsamic onions, spicy honey, house vinaigrette
Location

6125 Sentinel Road

Lake Placid NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
