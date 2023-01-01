Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Lisbon
  • /
  • Lisbon Country Diner - 7008 County Road 10
Main picView gallery

Lisbon Country Diner - 7008 County Road 10

Open today 8:00 AM - 7:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

7008 County Road 10

Lisbon, NY 13658

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 7:00 pm

Location

7008 County Road 10, Lisbon NY 13658

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Not Just Sandwiches- Lisbon - 9890 State Hwy 37
orange starNo Reviews
9890 State Hwy 37 Lisbon, NY 13669
View restaurantnext
Park Bros | Canton
orange starNo Reviews
103 Main Street Canton, NY 13617
View restaurantnext
Not Just Sandwiches - Canton - 5994 U.S. Route 11
orange starNo Reviews
5994 U.S. Route 11 Canton, NY 13617
View restaurantnext
Black Sheep Pub
orange starNo Reviews
59 Market Street Potsdam, NY 13676
View restaurantnext
Park Bros | Potsdam
orange starNo Reviews
9 Market St Potsdam, NY 13676
View restaurantnext
Potsdam Little Italy
orange starNo Reviews
30 MARKET ST Potsdam, NY 13676
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Lisbon

Watertown

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.5 (54 restaurants)

South Burlington

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Winooski

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Colchester

No reviews yet

Essex Junction

No reviews yet

Saint Albans

No reviews yet

Oswego

No reviews yet

Williston

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Lisbon Country Diner - 7008 County Road 10

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston