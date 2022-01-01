Lisle restaurants you'll love

Lisle restaurants
Toast
  • Lisle

Lisle's top cuisines

American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Must-try Lisle restaurants

NWB The Next Whiskey Bar image

 

NWB The Next Whiskey Bar

4732 Main Street, Lisle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
No signature required
The Gobbler$14.00
BIG Jer$14.00
More about NWB The Next Whiskey Bar
The Bavarian Lodge image

GRILL

The Bavarian Lodge

1800 Ogden Ave, Lisle

Avg 4 (671 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Potato Pancakes$11.95
Crispy pan-fried potato pancakes loaded with fresh garlic, onion, and our secret blend of seasonings according to our family's generations-old recipe. Served with sides of sour cream and applesauce. Four pancakes per order.
Apple Strudel$6.95
Light pastry dough wrapped around a delicious filling of sliced apples, cinnamon, and golden raisins. Serve warm for the true experience (oven or toaster oven recommended).
Bavarian Pretzel Basket$9.95
Four warm, salted soft pretzels with a side of garlic and herb Boursin cheese.
More about The Bavarian Lodge
Banner pic

 

Brasi's Pizzeria

5328 Main Street, Unit 114, Lisle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Brasi's Pizzeria
Restaurant banner

FRENCH FRIES

Wheatstack

5900 State Route 53, Lisle

Avg 4.5 (484 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
KID PASTA$5.95
PENNE PASTA IN BUTTER SAUCE
POTATO SKINS$11.95
CRISPY POTATO SKINS LOADED WITH CHEDDAR JACK CHEESE, BACON & SOUR CREAM ON THE SIDE
WSM'S REUBEN$13.95
HOME MADE CORNED BEEF WITH SAUERKRAUT AND SWISS CHEESE ON GRILLED MARBLE RYE WITH A SIDE OF 1000 ISLAND DRESSING
More about Wheatstack
Restaurant banner

 

Lucano's Pizza - Lisle

2950 Ogden Avenue, Lisle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Lucano's Pizza - Lisle

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Lisle

Pretzels

