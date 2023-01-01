Lisle restaurants you'll love
Must-try Lisle restaurants
More about NWB The Next Whiskey Bar - NWB Lisle
NWB The Next Whiskey Bar - NWB Lisle
4732 Main Street, Lisle
|Popular items
|Nashville Hot Chicken
|$15.25
|Signature required
|$0.00
|No signature required
|$0.00
More about The Bavarian Lodge
GRILL
The Bavarian Lodge
1800 Ogden Ave, Lisle
|Popular items
|Wurst Platter
|$11.95
Bite-sized slices of our famous knackwurst, bratwurst, and thuringer sausages. Served with Dusseldorf mustard and homemade horseradish dip.
|Wiener Schnitzel
|$19.95
Two pork tenderloin cutlets, lightly seasoned, pounded thin, and coated with rustic bread crumbs. With your choice of potato and vegetable accompaniments, and a cup of soup or a house salad.
|Homemade Kolachky
|$5.95
Classic European pastry dough with your choice of raspberry or apricot filling. Three pastries per order. Heat briefly in the oven or toaster oven to experience at their best!
More about Brasi's Pizzeria - 5328 Main Street, Unit 114
Brasi's Pizzeria - 5328 Main Street, Unit 114
5328 Main Street, Unit 114, Lisle
|Popular items
|12" Margherita
|$19.50
Plum tomato sauce with fresh mozzarella, basil, and tomatoes
|Penne Bolognese
|$13.95
Spicy plum tomato sauce
|Homemade Meat Lasagna
|$14.95
with marinara sauce
More about Schmaltz Deli - Lisle
Schmaltz Deli - Lisle
3011 Ogden Avenue, Lisle
|Popular items
|#39 Turkey Pretzel
|$0.00
Honey Smoked Turkey Breast with Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Honey Mustard Dressing on our Pretzel Bagel.
|#14 Sloppy Paul
|$0.00
Our Reuben. Warm Corned Beef or Pastrami on marble rye with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Russian dressing.
|#1 Gramercy Park
|$0.00
Warm Schmaltz-brand Pastrami with Spicy Mustard on Marble Rye.
More about Wheatstack Restaurant
FRENCH FRIES
Wheatstack Restaurant
5900 State Route 53, Lisle
|Popular items
|NONNIE'S CHOPPED
|$14.95
MIXED GREENS, CHICKEN, AVOCADO, HARD BOILED EGG, BACON, TOMATO, CUCUMBER, DITALINI PASTA AND BLEU CHEESE CRUMBLES WITH BALSAMIC DRESSING ON THE SIDE
|THE ORIGINAL
|$13.45
CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF BURGER WITH AMERICAN CHEESE
|KID TENDERS
|$6.95
BREADED AND FRIED CHICKEN TENDERS SERVED WITH HONEY MUSTARD ON THE SIDE AND YOUR CHOICE OF CHIPS, FRIES OR TATER TOTS
More about The Grill Effect - 1600 Maple Ave
The Grill Effect - 1600 Maple Ave
1600 Maple Ave, Lisle
|Popular items
|Extra Sauce
|$0.99
|Brownie
|$2.50
|The Pounder Burger
|$13.99
More about Friaco’s Mexican Restaurant - Lisle
Friaco’s Mexican Restaurant - Lisle
6460 College Rd, Lisle