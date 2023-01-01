Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lisle restaurants you'll love

Lisle restaurants
  • Lisle

Must-try Lisle restaurants

NWB The Next Whiskey Bar image

 

NWB The Next Whiskey Bar - NWB Lisle

4732 Main Street, Lisle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Nashville Hot Chicken$15.25
Signature required$0.00
No signature required$0.00
More about NWB The Next Whiskey Bar - NWB Lisle
The Bavarian Lodge image

GRILL

The Bavarian Lodge

1800 Ogden Ave, Lisle

Avg 4 (671 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Wurst Platter$11.95
Bite-sized slices of our famous knackwurst, bratwurst, and thuringer sausages. Served with Dusseldorf mustard and homemade horseradish dip.
Wiener Schnitzel$19.95
Two pork tenderloin cutlets, lightly seasoned, pounded thin, and coated with rustic bread crumbs. With your choice of potato and vegetable accompaniments, and a cup of soup or a house salad.
Homemade Kolachky$5.95
Classic European pastry dough with your choice of raspberry or apricot filling. Three pastries per order. Heat briefly in the oven or toaster oven to experience at their best!
More about The Bavarian Lodge
Banner pic

 

Brasi's Pizzeria - 5328 Main Street, Unit 114

5328 Main Street, Unit 114, Lisle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
12" Margherita$19.50
Plum tomato sauce with fresh mozzarella, basil, and tomatoes
Penne Bolognese$13.95
Spicy plum tomato sauce
Homemade Meat Lasagna$14.95
with marinara sauce
More about Brasi's Pizzeria - 5328 Main Street, Unit 114
Banner pic

 

Schmaltz Deli - Lisle

3011 Ogden Avenue, Lisle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
#39 Turkey Pretzel$0.00
Honey Smoked Turkey Breast with Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Honey Mustard Dressing on our Pretzel Bagel.
#14 Sloppy Paul$0.00
Our Reuben. Warm Corned Beef or Pastrami on marble rye with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Russian dressing.
#1 Gramercy Park$0.00
Warm Schmaltz-brand Pastrami with Spicy Mustard on Marble Rye.
More about Schmaltz Deli - Lisle
Consumer pic

 

Rayme's

4801 Lincoln Ave, Lisle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
More about Rayme's
Consumer pic

 

Taco Dale - 1036 Maple Ave

1036 Maple Ave, Lisle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Taco Dale - 1036 Maple Ave
Restaurant banner

FRENCH FRIES

Wheatstack Restaurant

5900 State Route 53, Lisle

Avg 4.5 (484 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
NONNIE'S CHOPPED$14.95
MIXED GREENS, CHICKEN, AVOCADO, HARD BOILED EGG, BACON, TOMATO, CUCUMBER, DITALINI PASTA AND BLEU CHEESE CRUMBLES WITH BALSAMIC DRESSING ON THE SIDE
THE ORIGINAL$13.45
CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF BURGER WITH AMERICAN CHEESE
KID TENDERS$6.95
BREADED AND FRIED CHICKEN TENDERS SERVED WITH HONEY MUSTARD ON THE SIDE AND YOUR CHOICE OF CHIPS, FRIES OR TATER TOTS
More about Wheatstack Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

The Grill Effect - 1600 Maple Ave

1600 Maple Ave, Lisle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Extra Sauce$0.99
Brownie$2.50
The Pounder Burger$13.99
More about The Grill Effect - 1600 Maple Ave
Friaco’s Mexican Restaurant image

 

Friaco’s Mexican Restaurant - Lisle

6460 College Rd, Lisle

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Friaco’s Mexican Restaurant - Lisle

