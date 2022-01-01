Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Lisle

Lisle restaurants
Lisle restaurants that serve chicken salad

GRILL

The Bavarian Lodge

1800 Ogden Ave, Lisle

Avg 4 (671 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Schnitzel Salad$16.95
A breaded chicken schnitzel served atop a large salad of mixed greens and fresh garden vegetables, with a 4oz cup of our homemade creamy cucumber-dill dressing on the side.
More about The Bavarian Lodge
Schmaltz Delicatessen

3011 Ogden Avenue, Lisle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BBQ Chicken Salad$11.99
Romaine lettuce, corn, black beans, cherry tomatoes, pickled red onions, shredded cheese, seasoned chicken breast, crispy tortilla strips with a BBQ-ranch dressing.
Chicken Salad by the pound$9.99
More about Schmaltz Delicatessen
FRENCH FRIES

Wheatstack

5900 State Route 53, Lisle

Avg 4.5 (484 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN SALAD SAND$11.95
HOME MADE CHICKEN SALAD, LETTUCE, ON A CROISSANT AND SERVED WITH FRIES, CHIPS OR TATER TOTS
More about Wheatstack

