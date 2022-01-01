Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Lisle

Go
Lisle restaurants
Toast

Lisle restaurants that serve chicken tenders

NWB The Next Whiskey Bar image

 

NWB The Next Whiskey Bar

4732 Main Street, Lisle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kid Chicken Tenders$7.00
More about NWB The Next Whiskey Bar
Main pic

 

Lucano's Pizza - Lisle

2950 Ogden Avenue, Lisle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tenders$7.99
Chicken Tender Dinner$13.99
Crispy Breaded Tenders, French Fries, Salad.
More about Lucano's Pizza - Lisle

Browse other tasty dishes in Lisle

Coleslaw

Sliders

Spaghetti

Cake

Cheesecake

Ravioli

Carrot Cake

Tacos

Map

More near Lisle to explore

Naperville

Avg 4.2 (54 restaurants)

Downers Grove

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Lombard

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Westmont

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

Wheaton

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Glen Ellyn

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Bolingbrook

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Darien

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Woodridge

Avg 3.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1366 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (161 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (408 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (340 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (642 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (103 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (697 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston