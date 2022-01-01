Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chili in
Lisle
/
Lisle
/
Chili
Lisle restaurants that serve chili
Schmaltz Deli - Lisle
3011 Ogden Avenue, Lisle
No reviews yet
Bowl of Chili
$6.99
Cup Chili
$5.49
More about Schmaltz Deli - Lisle
FRENCH FRIES
Wheatstack Restaurant
5900 State Route 53, Lisle
Avg 4.5
(484 reviews)
CHILI
$5.95
HOME MADE WITH PORK AND BEEF, SERVED WITH CHEESE AND ONION
More about Wheatstack Restaurant
