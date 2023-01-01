Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Lentil soup in
Lisle
/
Lisle
/
Lentil Soup
Lisle restaurants that serve lentil soup
GRILL
The Bavarian Lodge
1800 Ogden Ave, Lisle
Avg 4
(671 reviews)
Lentil Soup
$0.00
A delicious homemade vegetarian lentil soup.
More about The Bavarian Lodge
Brasi's Pizzeria - 5328 Main Street, Unit 114
5328 Main Street, Unit 114, Lisle
No reviews yet
Lentil Soup
$3.95
More about Brasi's Pizzeria - 5328 Main Street, Unit 114
