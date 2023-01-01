Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lentil soup in Lisle

Go
Lisle restaurants
Toast

Lisle restaurants that serve lentil soup

Item pic

GRILL

The Bavarian Lodge

1800 Ogden Ave, Lisle

Avg 4 (671 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Lentil Soup$0.00
A delicious homemade vegetarian lentil soup.
More about The Bavarian Lodge
Banner pic

 

Brasi's Pizzeria - 5328 Main Street, Unit 114

5328 Main Street, Unit 114, Lisle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lentil Soup$3.95
More about Brasi's Pizzeria - 5328 Main Street, Unit 114

Browse other tasty dishes in Lisle

Reuben

Cheeseburgers

Coleslaw

Bruschetta

Mac And Cheese

Cake

Tacos

Chicken Wraps

Map

More near Lisle to explore

Naperville

Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)

Downers Grove

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Lombard

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Wheaton

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Westmont

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Glen Ellyn

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Bolingbrook

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Darien

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Woodridge

Avg 3.6 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1447 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (189 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (454 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (388 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (719 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (112 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (782 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston