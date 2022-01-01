Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Sliders in
Lisle
/
Lisle
/
Sliders
Lisle restaurants that serve sliders
NWB The Next Whiskey Bar
4732 Main Street, Lisle
No reviews yet
Sliders(Total of 3)
$13.50
More about NWB The Next Whiskey Bar
FRENCH FRIES
Wheatstack
5900 State Route 53, Lisle
Avg 4.5
(484 reviews)
FILET SLIDERS
$17.95
TWO 3oz FILETS TOPPED WITH GRILLED ONIONS ON A SLIDER BUN
STACK SLIDERS
$11.95
PICK 3 OF YOUR FAVORITES: BBQ PORK, CHEESEBURGER, INFERNO BURGER OR BUFFALO CHICKEN
More about Wheatstack
