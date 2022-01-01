Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sliders in Lisle

Lisle restaurants
Lisle restaurants that serve sliders

NWB The Next Whiskey Bar image

 

NWB The Next Whiskey Bar

4732 Main Street, Lisle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sliders(Total of 3)$13.50
More about NWB The Next Whiskey Bar
Restaurant banner

FRENCH FRIES

Wheatstack

5900 State Route 53, Lisle

Avg 4.5 (484 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
FILET SLIDERS$17.95
TWO 3oz FILETS TOPPED WITH GRILLED ONIONS ON A SLIDER BUN
STACK SLIDERS$11.95
PICK 3 OF YOUR FAVORITES: BBQ PORK, CHEESEBURGER, INFERNO BURGER OR BUFFALO CHICKEN
More about Wheatstack

