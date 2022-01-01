Go
Toast

Listermann Brewing Company

Come in and enjoy!

1621 Dana Avenue • $

Avg 4.7 (596 reviews)

Popular Items

BTL S'morty$6.50
Pastry stout with vanilla, chocolate, marshmallow, graham cracker, nutmeg, and lactose; ABV: 8.5%
BTL BA No Human Contact$10.99
(Collab. with Mikerphone) Imperial pastry stout aged in rye and bourbon barrels with lactose; ABV: 13%
BTL BA Brambleberry$12.99
(Collab. with Untitled Art) Imperial pastry stout aged in rye and bourbon barrels with raspberries, blueberries, blackberries, cinnamon, and lactose; ABV: 13.3%
BTL BA Give Me Something to Cake$12.99
(Collab. with Mikerphone) Imperial pastry stout aged in rye and bourbon barrels with cheesecake, vanilla, granola, and lactose; ABV: 13%
BTL Atlanta Banana Pancake Cabana$7.99
(Collab. w/ Pontoon) Pastry stout with bananas, hazelnuts, hazelnut spread, pancake mix, maple syrup, vanilla, & lactose; ABV: 13.1%
BTL 2019 Scoring Discrepancies$6.50
(Collab w/ Bottle Logic) Imperial stout w/ raspberries & peanut butter; ABV: 11.6%
BTL Elevegorgon$6.50
(Collab w/ Streetside) Imperial pastry stout with waffles, maple syrup, vanilla, dark candi syrup, and lactose; ABV: 11%
BTL The Gang Comes Out of the Barrel: Rocky Road Fudge$12.99
(collab w/ Bolero Snort) Imperial pastry brown ale aged in rye and bourbon barrels with chocolate, vanilla, deep fried cookies, candy bars, funnel cake, and rocky road fudge; ABV: 13.3%
BA Give Me Something to Cake - Raspberry$8.99
(Collab. w/ Mikerphone) Imperial pastry stout aged in rye and bourbon barrels with raspberries, cheesecake, vanilla, granola, and lactose; ABV: 13%
BTL The Gang Comes Out of the Barrel: Cookies and Cream Fudge$12.99
(Collab w/ Bolero Snort) Imperial pastry brown ale aged in rye and bourbon barrels with chocolate, vanilla, deep fried cookies, candy bars, funnel cake, and cookies and cream fudge; ABV: 13.3%
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Online Ordering
Delivery
Takeout

Location

1621 Dana Avenue

Cincinnati OH

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Listermann Brewing Trail House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sugar n' Spice Diner - Reading

No reviews yet

On-Line Ordering is available from 7am-2pm daily. You can purchase a meal for a health care worker anytime.
Thank you for your support.

Kings Way Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Gracious Feast

No reviews yet

A dining experience at Gracious Feast is a unique experience designed to awaken your senses. Executive Chef Mike Kasak will curate an evening of culinary excitement. Enjoy a multi-course meal with the rest of your party in the relaxed atmosphere of a restored 200 year old building. Gracious Feast is BYOB which allows you to enjoy your choice of beverages with dinner and during our pre-dinner cocktail hour. Please leave your email address with us to be notified of future events.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston