Listermann Brewing Trail House

Come in and enjoy!

3701 Montgomery Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Caesar Salad$4.00
Romaine, parmesan, croutons, and caesar dressing
Build your own Pizza
Hawaiian
Red pizza sauce, ham, and pineapple
Cheese Bread$7.00
Served with pizza sauce
Cheese$10.00
Red pizza sauce with cheese
Pretzel and Beer Cheese$8.00
Pretzels served with Listermann beer cheese
Buffalo Chicken
Hot sauce, chicken, celery, and bleu cheese crumbles
Build your own Salad$6.00
Meat Lovers
Red pizza sauce, pepperoni, sausage, and bacon
Pepperoni$10.00
Red pizza sauce with pepperoni
Location

3701 Montgomery Rd

Cincinnati OH

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
