Go
Toast

Lit Cafe & Billiard

Come in and enjoy!

7772 Highway 51 North

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Loaded BBQ Chicken Nachos$11.99
Tortilla chips loaded with nacho and shredded cheese, BBQ chicken, BBQ sauce, bacon, salsa, jalapenos, and sour cream
Wild West Burger$12.99
All these fixin's will make you full as a tick! A juicy burger with bacon, nacho cheese, crispy fried onions, and BBQ sauce served on Hawaiian bread.
Meaty Extravaganza$14.49
1 bun, 2 burgers and lots of love & bacon. Throw on some chili, nacho cheese & crispy fried onions and this juicy meat-fest will leave you speechless...because it is soooo good & your mouth is so full.
Millington's Lit Bacon Burger$12.99
A bacon cheese burger with a kick! Sweet Hawaiian bread with pepperjack cheese, jalapenos, and fiery Lit sauce.
Mozzarella Sticks
Hot & Gooey Perfection. Served w/ marinara
See full menu

Location

7772 Highway 51 North

Millington TN

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Buck's Place

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

King Seafood

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tops Bar-B-Q

No reviews yet

Serving Direct Fire smoked BBQ and Famous Burgers for 70 years

Pig-N-Whistle - Millington

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston