Go
Toast

Lit Pizza

Calling all pizza lovers - the bold, the daring, the artists who dream of crafting the perfect pizza - we’re serving up something special just for you! Always fresh. Always blast-fired.
Whether you want to put a new spin on an old classic or embrace our endless flavor combinations, you can customize your pizza and watch it come to life right before your eyes.
We’re ready to change the way you experience pizza... so get creative, explore the possibilities and rediscover pizza with a unique experience that is fast, flavorful and personalized - just for you!

PIZZA • CALZONES

2520 W Outfitters Dr. • $

Avg 4.5 (643 reviews)

Popular Items

Chocolate Chunk Cookie$2.25
Extra Large Chocolate Chunk Cookie!
Fountain Drink$2.45
Craft Your Own Calzone$9.00
craft your own calzone, served with a side of warm marinara
Get LiT$8.50
LIT Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Red Onions, Green Bell Peppers, Mushrooms
1 Topping Craft Your Own$7.00
Please choose up to 1 Cheese & 1 Topping. Additional toppings please select 2+ Pizza
2+ Topping Craft Your Own$8.50
Cheese Pizza$6.00
Carne Calzone$9.00
mozzarella, ricotta, pepperoni, italian sausage, ham, bacon, beef, served with a side of marinara
LA BBQ Chicken$8.50
BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella, Gorgonzola, Grilled Chicken, Red Onions, Banana Peppers
Buffalo Chicken$8.50
White sauce, Cajun Chef® hot sauce, gorgonzola, mozzarella, grilled chicken, bacon, jalapeños, ranch drizzle, cilantro
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

2520 W Outfitters Dr.

Gonzales LA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Big Bad Bites

No reviews yet

We aren't your typical quick service restaurant! Using only high quality ingredients like Gambino French bread and 44 Farms chuck roll, just to name a few. Try us out and see why we aren't fast food, just good food fast!!

Izzo's Illegal Burrito

No reviews yet

Everything we do at Izzo’s Illegal Burrito is focused on one simple goal: Rolling You a Better Burrito®. Our concept was founded on a few basic principles, ones that we still uphold everyday: Serving only the highest quality food with generous portions, offering fast and friendly service, providing a great value in a fun and comfortable atmosphere, and actively giving back to our community. We hope you will visit us soon for a fun and delicious experience!

New Orleans Original Daiquiri

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

El Brazero

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston