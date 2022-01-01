Go
Lit Pizza

Calling all pizza lovers - the bold, the daring, the artists who dream of crafting the perfect pizza - we’re serving up something special just for you! Always fresh. Always blast-fired.
Whether you want to put a new spin on an old classic or embrace our endless flavor combinations, you can customize your pizza and watch it come to life right before your eyes.
We’re ready to change the way you experience pizza... so get creative, explore the possibilities and rediscover pizza with a unique experience that is fast, flavorful and personalized - just for you!

PIZZA

9850 Sullivan Rd. • $

Avg 2 (4 reviews)

Popular Items

Gone to Maui$8.50
LIT Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Ham, Smoked Bacon, Pineapple
1 Topping Craft Your Own$7.00
Please choose up to 1 Cheese & 1 Topping. Additional toppings please select 2+ Pizza
Craft Your Own Calzone$9.00
craft your own calzone, served with a side of warm marinara
Pesto Pollo$8.50
White Sauce, Ricotta, Parmesan, Grilled Chicken, Roasted Red Peppers, Artichokes, Mushrooms, Pesto
Fountain Drink$2.45
Buffalo Chicken$8.50
White sauce, Cajun Chef® hot sauce, gorgonzola, mozzarella, grilled chicken, bacon, jalapeños, ranch drizzle, cilantro
Get LiT$8.50
LIT Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Red Onions, Green Bell Peppers, Mushrooms
2+ Topping Craft Your Own$8.50
Cheese Pizza$6.00
LA BBQ Chicken$8.50
BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella, Gorgonzola, Grilled Chicken, Red Onions, Banana Peppers
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Fast Service
Online Ordering

Location

9850 Sullivan Rd.

Baton Rouge LA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
