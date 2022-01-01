Lit Pizza
Calling all pizza lovers - the bold, the daring, the artists who dream of crafting the perfect pizza - we’re serving up something special just for you! Always fresh. Always blast-fired.
Whether you want to put a new spin on an old classic or embrace our endless flavor combinations, you can customize your pizza and watch it come to life right before your eyes.
We’re ready to change the way you experience pizza... so get creative, explore the possibilities and rediscover pizza with a unique experience that is fast, flavorful and personalized - just for you!
PIZZA
9850 Sullivan Rd. • $
9850 Sullivan Rd.
Baton Rouge LA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
