Go
Toast

Lit Pizza

Calling all pizza lovers - the bold, the daring, the artists who dream of crafting the perfect pizza - we’re serving up something special just for you! Always fresh. Always blast-fired.
Whether you want to put a new spin on an old classic or embrace our endless flavor combinations, you can customize your pizza and watch it come to life right before your eyes.
We’re ready to change the way you experience pizza... so get creative, explore the possibilities and rediscover pizza with a unique experience that is fast, flavorful and personalized - just for you!

1189 Americana Blvd #2

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Pesto Pollo$8.50
White Sauce, Ricotta, Parmesan, Grilled Chicken, Roasted Red Peppers, Artichokes, Mushrooms, Pesto
1 Topping Craft Your Own$7.00
Please choose up to 1 Cheese & 1 Topping. Additional toppings please select 2+ Pizza
Fountain Drink$2.45
Buffalo Chicken$8.50
White sauce, Cajun Chef® hot sauce, gorgonzola, mozzarella, grilled chicken, bacon, jalapeños, ranch drizzle, cilantro
Get LiT$8.50
LIT Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Red Onions, Green Bell Peppers, Mushrooms
LA BBQ Chicken$8.50
BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella, Gorgonzola, Grilled Chicken, Red Onions, Banana Peppers
2+ Topping Craft Your Own$8.50
Craft Your Own Calzone$9.00
craft your own calzone, served with a side of warm marinara
Gone to Maui$8.50
LIT Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Ham, Smoked Bacon, Pineapple
Cheese Pizza$6.00
See full menu

Location

1189 Americana Blvd #2

Zachary LA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cajun Catch

No reviews yet

Fresh fried seafood

Nana's Custom Concessions

No reviews yet

Food Service

Island Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Lit Pizza

No reviews yet

Calling all pizza lovers - the bold, the daring, the artists who dream of crafting the perfect pizza - we’re serving up something special just for you! Always fresh. Always blast-fired.
Whether you want to put a new spin on an old classic or embrace our endless flavor combinations, you can customize your pizza and watch it come to life right before your eyes.
We’re ready to change the way you experience pizza... so get creative, explore the possibilities and rediscover pizza with a unique experience that is fast, flavorful and personalized - just for you!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston