LIT21
Order Delivery or Curbside Pick-up and enjoy our delicious offerings!
WRAPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS
1034 McCarter Hwy • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1034 McCarter Hwy
Newark NJ
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 10:15 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 10:15 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:15 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:15 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:15 pm
|Friday
|11:29 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:29 am - 10:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Good Eats Experience
The Good Eats Experience is the premier brand in the Urban Virtual Restaurant scene. We specialize in seafood, soul food and comfort food classics. Our meals are loaded with flavor, dripping with sauce and guaranteed to satisfy. Treat yourself to the Good Eats you deserve.
Zaro's - Broad Street
Come in and enjoy!
Tribos Peri Peri
Halal Peri Peri flavored cuisine serving flame grilled chicken, wings and more
NICO Kitchen + Bar
Whatever you’re in the mood for… you’re in the mood for NICO. Indulge in our distinctive indoor dining room. Or unwind from the grind at our friendly neighborhood bar. We’ve got happy hour specials waiting for you Tuesday–Saturday, 3–6 PM. You’ll also find a crave-worthy American menu and the best fries you’ve ever had. NICO is the perfect place to kick back with friends after work, enjoy a meal before your NJPAC performance, or grab an easy takeout dinner. Eat, drink and relax at Newark’s standout hangout. It’s nothing but good times and delicious vibes here at NICO.