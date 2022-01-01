Go
LIT21

WRAPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS

1034 McCarter Hwy • $$

Avg 3.7 (930 reviews)

Popular Items

PIÑA COLADA$9.00
THE ALL AMERICAN BURGER$13.95
Two slices of American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes,
red onions and pickle chips.
STRAWBERRY DAQUIRI$9.00
HENNY COLADA$14.00
LIT 21 WINGS$12.00
These wings are a flavor storm! Hand-breaded to order and your choice of delicious sauce, served with celery, carrots, blue cheese or ranch dressing.
FETTUCINI ALFREDO$14.99
Fettuccini pasta tossed in creamy Alfredo sauce. Served with a side of garlic bread.
SAUTEED SALMON$20.95
Tender salmon fillet with your choice of the following: Apricot-Teriyaki Glaze, Lemon Pepper Seasoning, Cajun Seasoning or White Wine- Tomato Sauce. Served with two sides.
MIAMI VICE$10.00
PENNE VODKA$13.95
Penne pasta in light pink vodka sauce with shrimp and peas. Served with a
side of garlic bread.
MARGARITAS$9.00
Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Reservations
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1034 McCarter Hwy

Newark NJ

Sunday11:30 am - 10:15 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:15 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:15 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:15 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:15 pm
Friday11:29 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:29 am - 10:30 pm
