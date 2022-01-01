Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Caesar salad in
Litchfield
/
Litchfield
/
Caesar Salad
Litchfield restaurants that serve caesar salad
Saltwater Grille
26 Commons Drive, Litchfield
No reviews yet
Classic Caesar Salad
$13.00
Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with our house-made Caesar dressing and croutons
More about Saltwater Grille
Market Place Tavern - Litchfield
7 North Street, Litchfield
Avg 3.7
(328 reviews)
Small Caesar Salad
$7.00
More about Market Place Tavern - Litchfield
