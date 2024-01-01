Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cheese fries in
Litchfield
/
Litchfield
/
Cheese Fries
Litchfield restaurants that serve cheese fries
PIZZA
Ollie's Pizza
19 west st, litchfield
Avg 4.3
(337 reviews)
Kids Grilled Cheese & Fries
$8.95
More about Ollie's Pizza
Market Place Tavern - Litchfield -
7 North Street, Litchfield
Avg 3.7
(328 reviews)
Grilled Cheese & Fries
$9.00
More about Market Place Tavern - Litchfield -
Browse other tasty dishes in Litchfield
Chicken Sandwiches
Chips And Salsa
Quesadillas
Clams
Tacos
Burritos
Taco Salad
Fish And Chips
More near Litchfield to explore
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(17 restaurants)
Bristol
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Waterbury
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Watertown
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Plainville
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Southbury
No reviews yet
Kent
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Middlebury
No reviews yet
Unionville
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(17 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(64 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(72 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(34 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(324 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(190 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(905 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(434 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(417 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(972 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston