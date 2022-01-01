Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chocolate chip cookies in
Litchfield
/
Litchfield
/
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Litchfield restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies
PIZZA
Ollie's Pizza
19 west st, litchfield
Avg 4.3
(337 reviews)
Chocolate Chip Cookies
$2.20
More about Ollie's Pizza
Toast & Co Litchfield
18 Commons Drive, Litchfield
No reviews yet
Large Chocolate Chip cookie
$2.99
More about Toast & Co Litchfield
