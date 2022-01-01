Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled steaks in Litchfield

Litchfield restaurants
Litchfield restaurants that serve grilled steaks

Saltwater Grille image

 

Saltwater Grille

26 Commons Drive, Litchfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Steak$38.00
14 oz Grilled Certified Angus® New York strip loin
More about Saltwater Grille
Market Place Tavern - Litchfield image

 

Market Place Tavern - Litchfield

7 North Street, Litchfield

Avg 3.7 (328 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Steak & Root Vegetables$14.00
More about Market Place Tavern - Litchfield

