Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Grilled steaks in
Litchfield
/
Litchfield
/
Grilled Steaks
Litchfield restaurants that serve grilled steaks
Saltwater Grille
26 Commons Drive, Litchfield
No reviews yet
Grilled Steak
$38.00
14 oz Grilled Certified Angus® New York strip loin
More about Saltwater Grille
Market Place Tavern - Litchfield
7 North Street, Litchfield
Avg 3.7
(328 reviews)
Grilled Steak & Root Vegetables
$14.00
More about Market Place Tavern - Litchfield
Browse other tasty dishes in Litchfield
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Taco Salad
Chicken Caesar Wraps
Calamari
Chips And Salsa
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Cheeseburgers
Clams
More near Litchfield to explore
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Bristol
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Waterbury
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Plainville
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Kent
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Watertown
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Southbury
No reviews yet
Middlebury
No reviews yet
Unionville
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(51 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(65 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(24 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(212 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(116 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(607 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(302 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(293 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(720 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston