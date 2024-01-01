Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Meatloaf in Litchfield

Litchfield restaurants
Litchfield restaurants that serve meatloaf

EdAdvance Cafe - 355 Goshen Road

355 Goshen Road, Litchfield

Meatloaf & Mashed Potato w/Gravy$7.50
Market Place Tavern - Litchfield -

7 North Street, Litchfield

Avg 3.7 (328 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tavern Meatloaf$28.00
Red Bliss Whipped Potatoes, Sauteed Spinach, Wild Mushrooms, Scratch Gravy, Crispy Onions
Buttermilk Fried Chicken$25.00
Red Bliss Whipped Potatoes, Pickled Celery, Buttery Hot Sauce
