Meatloaf in Litchfield
Litchfield restaurants that serve meatloaf
More about EdAdvance Cafe - 355 Goshen Road
EdAdvance Cafe - 355 Goshen Road
355 Goshen Road, Litchfield
|Meatloaf & Mashed Potato w/Gravy
|$7.50
More about Market Place Tavern - Litchfield -
Market Place Tavern - Litchfield -
7 North Street, Litchfield
|Tavern Meatloaf
|$28.00
Red Bliss Whipped Potatoes, Sauteed Spinach, Wild Mushrooms, Scratch Gravy, Crispy Onions
|Buttermilk Fried Chicken
|$25.00
Red Bliss Whipped Potatoes, Pickled Celery, Buttery Hot Sauce