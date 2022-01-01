Pecan pies in Litchfield

Order for Thanksgiving and have a fresh baked pie for dessert without doing it yourself! Chelsey will be baking these made from scratch pies to be ready for pickup Wednesday, November 23rd between 1PM and 8PM at Salt 2.0 in Torrington or Saltwater Grille (use Salt 2 pickup window if before 4PM). They will be refrigerated and ready to eat Thanksgiving day!

Instagram: @chelmarksweets

ORDER CUTOFF: MIDNIGHT, SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 20TH!

Ingredients

Crust: unbleached white flour, vegetable shortening, butter, water, salt

Filling: light corn syrup, pecans, sugar, eggs, chocolate chips, butter, vanilla, salt

CONTAINS: WHEAT, MILK, SOY, EGGS, TREE NUTS (PECANS)

