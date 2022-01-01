Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pecan pies in Litchfield

Go
Litchfield restaurants
Toast

Litchfield restaurants that serve pecan pies

Saltwater Grille image

 

Saltwater Grille

26 Commons Drive, Litchfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
9" CHOCOLATE PECAN PIE$28.00
Order for Thanksgiving and have a fresh baked pie for dessert without doing it yourself! Chelsey will be baking these made from scratch pies to be ready for pickup Wednesday, November 23rd between 1PM and 8PM at Salt 2.0 in Torrington or Saltwater Grille (use Salt 2 pickup window if before 4PM). They will be refrigerated and ready to eat Thanksgiving day!
Instagram: @chelmarksweets
ORDER CUTOFF: MIDNIGHT, SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 20TH!
Ingredients
Crust: unbleached white flour, vegetable shortening, butter, water, salt
Filling: light corn syrup, pecans, sugar, eggs, chocolate chips, butter, vanilla, salt
CONTAINS: WHEAT, MILK, SOY, EGGS, TREE NUTS (PECANS)
More about Saltwater Grille
Toast & Co Litchfield image

 

Toast & Co Litchfield - 18 Commons Drive

18 Commons Drive, Litchfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pecan pie iced latte$4.99
2 shots of espresso over your choice of milk with maple syrup, brown sugar cinnamon, topped with butter pecan cold foam over ice.
More about Toast & Co Litchfield - 18 Commons Drive

Browse other tasty dishes in Litchfield

Chocolate Brownies

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Nachos

Mac And Cheese

Coleslaw

Shrimp Tacos

Chicken Tenders

Hummus

Map

More near Litchfield to explore

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Bristol

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Waterbury

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Plainville

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Kent

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Watertown

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Southbury

No reviews yet

Middlebury

No reviews yet

Unionville

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (118 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (622 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (318 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (310 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (740 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston