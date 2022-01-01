Salmon in Litchfield
Litchfield restaurants that serve salmon
Saltwater Grille
26 Commons Drive, Litchfield
|Spinach & Artichoke Encrusted Salmon
|$28.00
Faroe Island salmon encrusted with a creamy spinach and artichoke topping served over pesto
|Smoked Salmon Plate
|$16.00
with capers, red onion, chopped egg, cucumber, crackers and house-made horseradish cream sauce
|Grilled Salmon
|$28.00
Simply grilled Faroe Island salmon
Salt 2.0 - Torrington
84 Main st, Torrington
|Smoked Salmon Wrap
|$11.99
Smoked salmon, romaine, tomato, cucumber, red onion, horseradish cream, flour wrap.
Market Place Tavern - Litchfield
7 North Street, Litchfield
|Skillet Roasted Atlantic Salmon
|$26.00
Butternut Squash Risotto, Shaved Brussels Sprouts, Maple-Bourbon Glaze