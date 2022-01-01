Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Litchfield

Litchfield restaurants
Litchfield restaurants that serve salmon

Saltwater Grille

26 Commons Drive, Litchfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spinach & Artichoke Encrusted Salmon$28.00
Faroe Island salmon encrusted with a creamy spinach and artichoke topping served over pesto
Smoked Salmon Plate$16.00
with capers, red onion, chopped egg, cucumber, crackers and house-made horseradish cream sauce
Grilled Salmon$28.00
Simply grilled Faroe Island salmon
More about Saltwater Grille
Salt 2.0 - Torrington

84 Main st, Torrington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Smoked Salmon Wrap$11.99
Smoked salmon, romaine, tomato, cucumber, red onion, horseradish cream, flour wrap.
More about Salt 2.0 - Torrington
Market Place Tavern - Litchfield

7 North Street, Litchfield

Avg 3.7 (328 reviews)
Takeout
Skillet Roasted Atlantic Salmon$26.00
Butternut Squash Risotto, Shaved Brussels Sprouts, Maple-Bourbon Glaze
More about Market Place Tavern - Litchfield
Salt 2.0 - Litchfield

26 Commons Drive Saltwater Grille, Litchfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Smoked Salmon Wrap$11.99
Smoked salmon, romaine, tomato, cucumber, red onion, horseradish cream, flour wrap.
More about Salt 2.0 - Litchfield

