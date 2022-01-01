Shell tacos in Litchfield
Litchfield restaurants that serve shell tacos
Salt 2.0 - Torrington
84 Main st, Torrington
|Soft Shell Taco Duo
2 soft shell corn tacos with cheddar jack cheese, fresh lettuce, tomato, fresh chopped cilantro, side of fire-roasted salsa. Served with sides of rice and beans.
|Hard Shell Taco Duo
3 hard shell corn tacos with cheddar jack cheese, fresh lettuce, tomato, fresh chopped cilantro, side of fire-roasted salsa. Served with side of rice and beans.
Salt 2.0 - Litchfield
26 Commons Drive Saltwater Grille, Litchfield
|Hard Shell Taco Duo
3 hard shell corn tacos with cheddar jack cheese, fresh lettuce, tomato, fresh chopped cilantro, side of fire-roasted salsa. Served with side of rice and beans.
|Soft Shell Taco Duo
