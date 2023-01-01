Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Sundaes in
Litchfield
/
Litchfield
/
Sundaes
Litchfield restaurants that serve sundaes
PIZZA
Ollie's Pizza
19 west st, litchfield
Avg 4.3
(337 reviews)
Ice Cream Sundae
$8.50
Brownie Sundae
$10.95
More about Ollie's Pizza
Saltwater Grille
26 Commons Drive, Litchfield
No reviews yet
Brownie Sundae
$8.50
More about Saltwater Grille
