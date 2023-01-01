Go
Banner picView gallery

Litchfield moose lodge - 221 N Madison

Open today 8:00 AM - 2:00 AM

review star

No reviews yet

221 N Madison

Litchfield, IL 62056

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 am

Location

221 N Madison, Litchfield IL 62056

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Pizza Man & Ice Cream Man - 301 West Union Ave
orange starNo Reviews
301 West Union Ave Litchfield, IL 62056
View restaurantnext
Billygoat's Grub & Pub
orange star4.7 • 254
110 E Warren St Bunker Hill, IL 62014
View restaurantnext
Sage House
orange star4.5 • 181
129 East Warren Bunker Hill, IL 62014
View restaurantnext
Village Drive-In - Bunker Hill
orange star4.5 • 370
212 S Washington Bunker Hill, IL 62014
View restaurantnext
Bunker Hill Short Stop
orange starNo Reviews
702 South Washington St. Bunker Hill, IL 62014
View restaurantnext
LuBobs Family Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
1604 IL-127, Greenville, IL 62246 Greenville, IL 62246
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Litchfield

Bunker Hill

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Edwardsville

Avg 4.8 (17 restaurants)

Alton

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Troy

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

O Fallon

No reviews yet

Florissant

No reviews yet

Belleville

No reviews yet

Saint Louis

Avg 4.5 (344 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Litchfield moose lodge - 221 N Madison

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston