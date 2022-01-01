Go
Toast

LiterBoard

Come in and enjoy!

1848 Cumberland Ave • $

Avg 4.5 (113 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Sports

Location

1848 Cumberland Ave

Knoxville TN

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Tapp'd on Cumberland Ave

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Half Barrel

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Jai Dee Thai and Japanese Cuisine

No reviews yet

Jai Dee's mission is to provide delicious and affordable meals to the Knoxville community. We offer carry-out and delivery services and now online ordering!

Radius Rooftop Lounge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston