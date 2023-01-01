Cake in Lithonia
Lithonia restaurants that serve cake
More about Dabomb Sports Grill -New Account - 2912 Evans Mill Road
Dabomb Sports Grill -New Account - 2912 Evans Mill Road
2912 Evans Mill Road, Lithonia
|Cake of the Day
|$5.00
|NY Cheese Cake
|$8.95
New York Style cheesecake, cream cheese first. The cream cheese makes this delicious cheesecake so dense and rich. Top with a fresh raspberry sauce or leave it plain and simple. Either way, it's going to be your new favorite cheesecake. **Restaurants, Catering, Hotels** Perfect dessert for any occasion..