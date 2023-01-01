Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grits in Lithonia

Go
Lithonia restaurants
Toast

Lithonia restaurants that serve grits

Mamie's Kitchen Biscuits image

SANDWICHES

Mamie's Kitchen Biscuits - Lithonia

2821 Evans Mill Rd, Lithonia

Avg 4.2 (310 reviews)
Takeout
Grits$1.99
Served in 8oz. Bowl
Cheese Grits$2.49
Served in 8oz. Bowl
More about Mamie's Kitchen Biscuits - Lithonia
Consumer pic

 

Belinda's Southern Cuisine

7322 Stonecrest Concourse, Stonecrest

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grits$5.50
More about Belinda's Southern Cuisine

Browse other tasty dishes in Lithonia

Salmon

Pancakes

Salmon Salad

Map

More near Lithonia to explore

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Tucker

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Stockbridge

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Conyers

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Lilburn

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Stone Mountain

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Loganville

No reviews yet

Snellville

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Forest Park

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (817 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Macon

Avg 4.9 (26 restaurants)

Milledgeville

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1213 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (164 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (884 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (446 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2233 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1253 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston