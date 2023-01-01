Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Grits in
Lithonia
/
Lithonia
/
Grits
Lithonia restaurants that serve grits
SANDWICHES
Mamie's Kitchen Biscuits - Lithonia
2821 Evans Mill Rd, Lithonia
Avg 4.2
(310 reviews)
Grits
$1.99
Served in 8oz. Bowl
Cheese Grits
$2.49
Served in 8oz. Bowl
More about Mamie's Kitchen Biscuits - Lithonia
Belinda's Southern Cuisine
7322 Stonecrest Concourse, Stonecrest
No reviews yet
Grits
$5.50
More about Belinda's Southern Cuisine
